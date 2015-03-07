Bayern Munich's players celebrate after Thomas Mueller (3rd R) scored a goal with a penalty during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Hannover 96, in Hanover March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Thomas Mueller scored twice as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Hanover 3-1 on Saturday and stretch their advantage at the top to 11 points after VfL Wolfsburg slumped to a 1-0 loss at Augsburg.

Bayern lacked their usual spark for the first hour, dominating possession but failing with the final ball on several occasions.

The hosts stunned Bayern with a lightning quick break as Hiroshi Kiyotake converted from close range in the 25th minute.

Xabi Alonso, however, levelled three minutes later with his second goal of the season, whipping a right-footed free kick over the wall and into the net.

The Bavarians, who host Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League last-16 second leg next week, needed another set piece to take the lead with Mueller scoring a controversial penalty after Robert Lewandowski was adjudged to have been fouled.

There was nothing controversial about his second goal of the afternoon, however, with the Germany international rising to head in a pinpoint Franck Ribery cross.

Bayern move up to 61 points with Wolfsburg on 50 after their first defeat in 12 league games.

Augsburg were the better side throughout and should have scored earlier than the 63rd minute when Dominik Kohr netted on the rebound after Wolfsburg's Diego Benaglio saved a penalty.

Augsburg moved back fifth, level on 38 points with Schalke 04, who were untroubled by Hoffenheim in a 3-1 win, with Max Meyer scoring twice and Christian Fuchs adding another.

Werder Bremen scored with their first chance of the game when Argentine Franco Di Santo, in sensational form this year, drilled in his 12th goal of the campaign for a 1-0 win at Freiburg.

Werder, who appeared to be relegation candidates in the first half of the season, climbed to eighth on 33.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund drew 0-0 at Hamburg to end their four-game winning run.

Dortmund stayed 10th, with Hamburg in 15th, two points above the relegation playoff spot.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)