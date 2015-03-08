Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller (L) scores a goal with a penalty against Hannover 96's goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler (R) during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Hanover, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Thomas Mueller scored twice as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Hanover 3-1 on Saturday and stretch their advantage at the top to 11 points after VfL Wolfsburg slumped to a 1-0 loss at Augsburg.

Bayern, who host Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League last-16 second leg next week, lacked their usual spark for the first hour, dominating possession but failing with the final ball on several occasions.

"It was a difficult game for us and Hanover did it really well," Bayern coach Pep Guardiola told reporters. "But what is important is that we got the three points and we also extended our lead."

The victory also ensured Bayern winger Arjen Robben broke a Bundesliga record for recording 100 wins in the fewest matches, having reached the milestone in just 126 games.

The hosts stunned Bayern with a lightning quick break as Hiroshi Kiyotake converted from close range in the 25th minute.

Xabi Alonso, however, levelled three minutes later with his second goal of the season, whipping a right-footed free kick over the wall and into the net.

The Bavarians needed another set piece to take the lead with Mueller scoring a controversial penalty after Robert Lewandowski was adjudged to have been fouled.

There was nothing controversial about his second goal of the afternoon, however, with the Germany international rising to head in a pinpoint Franck Ribery cross.

Bayern move up to 61 points with Wolfsburg on 50 after their first defeat in 12 league games.

Augsburg were the better side throughout and should have scored earlier than the 63rd minute when Dominik Kohr netted on the rebound after Wolfsburg's Diego Benaglio saved a penalty.

Augsburg moved back fifth, level on 38 points with Schalke 04, who were untroubled by Hoffenheim in a 3-1 win, with Max Meyer scoring twice and Christian Fuchs adding another.

Borussia Moenchengladbach saw their two-goal lead evaporate within four minutes as Mainz 05 struck twice through Johannes Geis and Shinzi Okazaki in the second half to cancel out Raffael's two goals.

The result lifted third-placed Gladbach to 41 points, nine behind Wolfsburg.

Werder Bremen scored with their first chance of the game when Argentine Franco Di Santo, in sensational form this year, drilled in his 12th goal of the campaign for a 1-0 win at Freiburg.

Werder, who appeared to be relegation candidates in the first half of the season, climbed to eighth on 33.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund drew 0-0 at Hamburg to end their four-game winning run.

Dortmund stayed 10th, with Hamburg in 15th, two points above the relegation playoff spot.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann,; editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)