BERLIN Runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich showed no signs of letting up as they brushed aside Werder Bremen 4-0 in a bad-tempered match on Saturday.

Thomas Mueller and David Alaba, with a chipped free kick, gave the visitors a 2-0 halftime lead and Robert Lewandowski added two more goals in the final quarter of an hour after Werder had threatened a fightback.

Bayern are 14 points clear of VfL Wolfsburg who host Freiburg on Sunday (1430 GMT)

Joel Matip scored a last-minute equaliser as visiting Schalke 04 twice came from behind to hold Hertha Berlin to a 2-2 draw while Anis Ben-Hatira was booked for putting on a spider man mask as he celebrated the opening goal for the hosts.

Eintracht Frankfurt brushed aside Paderborn 4-0 and Hamburg SV are hovering just above the relegation zone after having goalkeeper Jaroslav Drobny sent off in the 19th minute of their 3-0 defeat at Hoffenheim.

