BERLIN Hertha Berlin stunned 10-man Hamburg SV with an 84th minute goal from Sebastian Langkamp to win 1-0 on Friday and boost their chances of staying up while piling further pressure on the misfiring former European champions.

Central defender Langkamp connected with a free kick and his glancing header gave keeper Rene Adler no chance as the visitors struck against the run of play and moved up to 13th on 29 points.

Hamburg, who had Brazilian Cleber sent off in the 81st minute following a second yellow card, have now failed to score in their last three games and have failed to win any of their last six matches. The remain 15th, two above Paderborn on the relegation playoff spot.

Hamburg, with coach Joe Zinnbauer under mounting pressure, took control from the start, twice coming close with defender Cleber's headers but Hertha successfully soaked up the pressure in the first half.

Hertha also had their chance to score when Salomon Kalou was left unmarked but he nodded his header into the arms of Adler early in the second half.

There was more bad news for Hamburg with Cleber dismissed for a hand ball, minutes before Langkamp rose high inside the box to head in a Marvin Plattenhardt free kick.

Leaders Bayern Munich are not in action until Sunday when they take on third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.

VfL Wolfsburg, in second place 11 points behind, travel to Mainz 05 earlier on Sunday while Schalke face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday as the two battle for a spot in next season's Champions League.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)