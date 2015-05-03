Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger (R) reacts next to team mates Manuel Neuer (L) and Dante after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen in Leverkusen, Germany, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen beat a second-string Bayern Munich 2-0 on Saturday to move up to third in the Bundesliga and get back on course for an automatic Champions League spot with three matches left in the season.

Hakan Calhanoglu whipped in a fierce free kick in the 55th minute and Julian Brandt completed a quick break nine minutes from time to lift Leverkusen to 58 points, four behind second-placed VfL Wolfsburg and one ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach, who are in action on Sunday.

It was the second disappointment in a week for injury-plagued Bayern after their German Cup exit to Borussia Dortmund, but they can be forgiven for fielding a weakened side with their focus on the Champions League semi-final in Barcelona next week.

"I am overall satisfied with my team and the young players did it really well today," Bayern coach Pep Guardiola told reporters.

"It was tough match with a lot of battles but we should have created a few more chances."

It was rare to see Bayern on the back foot but with seven changes to the squad that played Dortmund, it was clear the champions were more interested in avoiding more injuries against a team chasing a top-three finish.

Bayern, who had fit-again midfielder Javi Martinez in the starting line-up for the first time since August, wasted a golden chance when Mario Goetze rounded keeper Bernd Leno but Tin Jedvaj cleared in front of goal.

Leverkusen's pressure paid off when the Turkey international whipped a fierce free kick over the wall and past Manuel Neuer, who had not before been beaten by a free kick since joining Bayern in 2011.

Germany international Bellarabi made a scintillating run across almost the entire pitch before laying the ball off for Brandt who beat Neuer with a powerful shot.

Schalke 04 needed two goals from striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and a late own goal from VfB Stuttgart's Florian Klein to win 3-2 and stay in the hunt for a Europa League spot with their first victory in seven matches.

Schalke are fifth on 45 points, two ahead of Augsburg who drew 0-0 against Cologne. Stuttgart are bottom on 27.

Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw to stay on 41 and 40 points respectively in the hunt for a top-six finish that leads to Europe with three games left in the season.

Werder Bremen leapt to seventh on 42, spoiling former long-time coach Thomas Schaaf's return to the Weser stadium with a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Wolfsburg squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against Hanover 96, who scored a stunning equaliser through Salif Sane's bicycle kick, but are all but guaranteed a Champions League spot.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)