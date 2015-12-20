BERLIN Hertha Berlin, Germany's surprise contenders for a Champions League spot next season, eased past Mainz 05 with a 2-0 victory on Sunday to tighten their grip on third place in the Bundesliga.

Goals from Vladimir Darida and Salomon Kalou either side of halftime ensured Hertha won their third straight Bundesliga game, and their fifth in six matches, to move up to 32 points at the start of the winter break.

It put them five points clear of fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen and six behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Mainz, who were toothless for much of the game, tried belatedly to fight back and hit the crossbar with a 20-metre shot from Pablo de Blasis but they could not avoid their first loss in seven matches.

Leaders Bayern Munich extended their advantage at the top of the table to eight points with a 1-0 victory over Hanover 96 on Saturday, as Dortmund suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Cologne.

