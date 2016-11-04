BERLIN A hat-trick by Salomon Kalou gave Hertha Berlin a 3-0 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday to lift them to third in the Bundesliga and leave their opponents without a win in five games.

The Ivorian put the hosts ahead with a header at the far post in the 18th minute before making it 2-0 from close range.

Gladbach winger Patrick Herrman limped off with a foot injury and, to make matters worse, defensive midfielder Christoph Kramer was sent off in the 39th minute for a second caution.

The visitors fought back though and they had the upper hand after the break with keeper Rune Jarstein repeatedly coming to Hertha's rescue.

Former Chelsea striker Kalou then sealed Hertha's win with a low shot in the 84th minute.

Hertha have 20 points from 10 matches, three behind Bayern Munich who host Hoffenheim on Saturday. Second-placed RB Leipzig, on 21, entertain Mainz 05 on Sunday.

Gladbach, who last won in the league in September, are 11th with 12 points.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Tony Jimenez)