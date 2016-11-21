BERLIN Hoffenheim remained unbeaten and visitors Hamburg SV were still without a win after 11 games of the Bundesliga season following a pulsating 2-2 draw on Sunday.

In the late game, Eintracht Frankfurt substitute Aymen Barkok, 18, scored a last-minute winner on his league debut to clinch a 2-1 victory at Werder Bremen, who stayed in the relegation playoff spot.

Bottom club Hamburg, the only ever-present team in the Bundesliga's 53-year history, picked up just their third point of the season.

Hoffenheim climbed to fifth with 21 points, behind Borussia Dortmund and Cologne on goal difference and ahead of Hertha Berlin and Frankfurt.

Hamburg went ahead against the run of play in the 29th minute when Lewis Holtby played Filip Kostic into the area and the Serb turned past one defender before sending his shot between goalkeeper Oliver Baumann's legs.

Hoffenheim equalised just before the break when a corner landed at Sandro Wagner's feet and the forward put the ball in from close range.

The hosts turned the game around four minutes after the re-start, Steven Zuber meeting Pavel Kaderabek's cross from the right to volley under goalkeeper Christian Mathenia.

The Dinos appeared to be heading for another defeat until Kostic's cross found Nicolai Mueller at the far post and he fired home in the 61st minute.

Bremen, who are 16th with seven points, slumped to their fourth successive defeat despite taking a 38th minute lead when Florian Grillitsch cleverly controlled Niklas Moisander's raking long ball and fired home.

It did not last long and halftime substitute Alexander Meier levelled soon after the break with his second touch of the ball.

Veteran striker Claudio Pizarro, making his first appearance of the season for Bremen, had a chance to win the game but was brilliantly thwarted by Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Barkok, who came on in the 75th, had the final word when he cut inside and curled home a last-gasp goal to seal the points.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ken Ferris)