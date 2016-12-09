Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have extended the contract of their Croatian head coach Niko Kovac and his deputy and brother Robert till 2019, the club have announced.
The Kovac brothers joined the German club in March, following Armin Veh's sacking, and saved them from relegation in the play-off matches.
"The contracts of SGE's manager and his brother, which were about to expire at the end of this season, have been extended until June 30, 2019," the club said in a statement on their website (www.eintracht.de).
"We always emphasized that we are very happy in Frankfurt and at Eintracht. The team has great potential and we will give everything to further improve the club," Niko said.
(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.