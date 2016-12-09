Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have extended the contract of their Croatian head coach Niko Kovac and his deputy and brother Robert till 2019, the club have announced.

The Kovac brothers joined the German club in March, following Armin Veh's sacking, and saved them from relegation in the play-off matches.

"The contracts of SGE's manager and his brother, which were about to expire at the end of this season, have been extended until June 30, 2019," the club said in a statement on their website (www.eintracht.de).

"We always emphasized that we are very happy in Frankfurt and at Eintracht. The team has great potential and we will give everything to further improve the club," Niko said.

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)