BERLIN Eintracht Frankfurt beat hosts Schalke 04 1-0 courtesy of Alex Meier's fifth goal of the season on Friday to earn their first win in Gelsenkirchen in 18 years and take over third place in the Bundesliga.

The 34-year-old Meier completed a clever move in the 33rd minute, pulling away from his marker to slot in a Makoto Hasebe free kick that was played low into the box, with defenders expecting a high cross and being caught off guard.

Schalke had their biggest chance early in the second half with Guido Burgstaller, who scored the winner on his club debut last week and was again a constant source of threat, volleying just wide.

Eintracht, who bounced back from last week's loss to RB Leipzig, have 32 points. Schalke are 10th on 21.

Leaders Bayern Munich, on 42 points, travel to Werder Bremen while Leipzig, three points behind in second place, host Hoffenheim, who are fourth on 31.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)