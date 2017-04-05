BERLIN Second-placed RB Leipzig made a small dent in Bayern Munich's huge Bundesliga lead when they won 3-2 at struggling Mainz 05 on Wednesday, helped by a brilliant solo goal from Naby Keita.

The Bundesliga debutantes were on the back foot for most of the first half but took control when Marcel Sabitzer and Timo Werner scored with headers in a four-minute spell just after the restart.

Jairo Samperio pulled one back from a penalty for Mainz but a brilliant effort from Guinea midfielder Keita, who evaded half the Mainz team before capping his run with a stylish finish, settled the match nine minutes from the end.

Yoshinoro Muto's consolation goal came too late for the hosts who had Jean-Philippe Gbamin sent off.

Leipzig are 10 points behind Bayern who suffered only their second defeat of the season, 1-0 at Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Mainz are 15th on 29 points with only goal difference keeping them above Augsburg in the relegation playoff spot.

Augsburg lost 3-2 at home to Ingolstadt who are four points and one place below them but have raised hopes of an escape act after two wins in four days.

Ingolstadt led 3-0 with 20 minutes left thanks to two goals from Almog Cohen after Sonny Kittel had opened the scoring following a mix-up between Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz and Kevin Danso.

Augsburg made a game of it with a penalty from Paul Verhaegh and close-range effort from Halil Altintop but it was too late.

VfL Wolfsburg lost 1-0 at home to Freiburg and stayed only one point ahead of the relegation playoff spot after Florian Niederlechner scored on the break in the 78th minute.

Bayer Leverkusen won 2-0 at basement club Darmstadt and Borussia Moenchengladbach edged Hertha Berlin 1-0 in the other games.

