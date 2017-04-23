BERLIN RB Leipzig missed the chance to close in on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich by drawing 1-1 at Schalke 04 on Sunday and are eight points behind in second place with four matches left.

Promoted Leipzig looked well on the way to cutting the lead of Bayern, who drew 2-2 at home to Mainz 05 on Saturday, back to six points when Timo Werner put them ahead after 14 minutes.

Werner beat defender Benedikt Hoewedes to the ball to head in and cap a strong start with his 17th goal of the campaign.

The visitors did well to keep Schalke at bay in the first half but the hosts drew level a minute after the break with striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar's second league goal this season.

Bayern are top with 70 points ahead of Leipzig on 62. Borussia Dortmund have jumped into third spot with 56 after Saturday's 3-2 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The top three clubs win automatic qualification to the Champions League group stage, with the fourth-placed team going into the competition's qualifying rounds.

