BERLIN Champions Bayern Munich ended Paderborn's dream start to the season with a 4-0 demolition of the Bundesliga newboys on Tuesday, with Mario Goetze netting twice and new signing Robert Lewandowski getting off the mark.

The win lifted Bayern two points clear at the top on 11 from five games, two clear of Mainz 05 who drew 2-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hoffenheim also climbed to nine points after Jannik Vestergaard's stoppage-time equaliser in their entertaining 3-3 draw against Freiburg.

Minnows Paderborn, whose budget is five million euros a year, had arrived in Munich as unexpected league leaders after two wins and two draws in their first four games, taking the top division by storm in their maiden season.

But Bayern, despite missing several players through injury, handed out an attacking lesson.

Germany international Goetze put the hosts ahead, drilling in after a superb backflick assist from Thomas Mueller in the eighth minute.

Last season's Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski, who joined Bayern from rivals Borussia Dortmund, opened his account six minutes later with a superb shot from 18 metres.

"I really felt good today and I am very happy to have scored," Poland international Lewandowski told reporters, "We won 4-0 and we want to keep stepping on the gas. The past couple of games may not have been great but we want to keep playing better and better."

Still missing winger Franck Ribery and playmaker Bastian Schweinsteiger among several absentees, Bayern looked sharper than in Saturday's goalless draw at Hamburg SV and should have had at least two more goals by halftime.

"I am very satisfied with our performance today," Bayern coach Pep Guardiola said. "We improved the way we play the game and we also improved our buildup."

Goetze tapped in from close range in the 78th to more accurately reflect Bayern's dominance before Mueller completed a quick move five minutes before time.

Schalke 04 bounced back from a bad start to clinch their first win of the campaign with a 3-0 victory at Werder Bremen.

The Ruhr valley club shrugged off the absences of suspended Kevin-Prince Boateng and Julian Draxler, to score twice in three minutes soon after halftime through Max Meyer and Roman Neustaedter.

Tranquillo Barnetta's 85th minute goal after good work from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar sealed the three points and offered some much-needed respite to coach Jens Keller.

Borussia Dortmund, on six points, host last-placed VfB Stuttgart while Bayer Leverkusen, a point ahead, entertain Augsburg on Wednesday.

