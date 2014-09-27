FSV Mainz 05's Jonas Hofmann (L) challenges TSG Hoffenheim's Tobias Strobl during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Mainz, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN Hoffenheim and Mainz 05 drew 0-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to remain undefeated after six games but both sides squandered the chance to go top of the table.

With leaders Bayern Munich, on 11 points, in action on Saturday at Cologne, the goalless draw left both teams on 10 points with Mainz in second and Hoffenheim in third place on goal difference.

Missing Bundesliga top scorer Shinji Okazaki through injury, Mainz had their best chance when Filip Djuricic charged through but his weak chip was easily handled by keeper Oliver Baumann in the 36th minute.

Hoffenheim earlier went close when Roberto Firmino's thunderous drive was parried by Lorenz Karius.

Brazilian Firmino also threatened in an error-ridden second half but his header at the far post on the hour bounced off the woodwork.

Borussia Dortmund take on Schalke 04 on Saturday in the Ruhr valley derby and fellow Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen travel to Freiburg.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)