BERLIN Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp wants his team to wake from their slumber against Hoffenheim on Friday after a shocking start to the season reached its lowest point last weekend when they slipped to the bottom of the standings.

Back-to-back German champions from 2011 and Champions League finalists last year, Dortmund have lost eight of their 13 league games to date and prop up the Bundesliga table on 11 points.

With undefeated leaders Bayern Munich seven points clear at the top as they march towards yet another Bundesliga title, the attention has turned towards the fate of former European champions Dortmund and their struggle to avoid relegation.

"Friday is high noon," Klopp told reporters. "Football has to be played then."

Dortmund have been hit by injuries and some bad luck, having hit the woodwork eight times so far this season.

They have not necessarily been disastrous in their games but they have been lacking their usual efficiency in front of goal with the absence of last season's top scorer Robert Lewandowski, who joined Bayern, becoming more and more evident.

"I want to change this situation with everything I have at my disposal," said the German coach, who has been in charge of the club since 2008.

"I am still convinced that our work is correct. It is just seems to bear fruit faster at other times. It is not that we became a little stupid overnight and suddenly we do not know what works or doesn't."

Dortmund will be facing an in-form Hoffenheim side, who are seventh in the standings and boast one of the best attacks in the league.

What might be of some consolation for Klopp is that Hoffenheim also possess a less than stellar defensive record, having conceded 21 goals in 13 league games.

Still Dortmund, who could have central defender Mats Hummels back from injury, would have to improve their conversion rate in front of goal if they are to get anything out of the game.

"We will analyse our opponent but what is more important is our attitude and not what the opponent has to offer," Klopp added.

"We cannot demand seven chances to score. We have to do it the first time of asking in the situation we find ourselves in at the moment".

Bayern host third-placed Bayer Leverkusen while second-placed VfL Wolfsburg, three points ahead of Leverkusen, take on Hanover 96.

