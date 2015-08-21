Bremen's Theodor Gebre Selassie, (L), fights for the ball with Hertha's Genki Haraguchi during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Hertha BSC Berlin in Berlin, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN Werder Bremen twice went agonisingly close to snatching a late winner before having to settle for a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Beaten 3-0 by Schalke 04 in their season opener last week, former champions Werder went a goal down when Valentin Stocker struck in the sixth minute.

Hertha, looking to record their best Bundesliga start with two consecutive wins, then conceded a 26th-minute equaliser as new signing Anthony Ujah converted a cross from Ulisses Garcia.

The in-form Berliners, who are also through to the second round of the German Cup, started the second half well and Swiss midfielder Stocker almost made it 2-1 when his deflected shot bounced just wide of the post with the Werder keeper beaten.

The visitors were on the back foot for most of the second period but could have claimed an unlikely win.

Hertha's Sebastian Langkamp nodded an 81st-minute corner against his own crossbar before Jannik Vestergaard's header hit the post a minute later.

The Berliners have four points from two games while Werder are on one point.

On Saturday, champions Bayern Munich travel to Hoffenheim who have not beaten them in the Bundesliga since being promoted in 2008.

VfL Wolfsburg, with Belgium forward Kevin De Bruyne expected to be named in the squad despite media speculation over a move to Manchester City, visit Cologne the same day.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Tony Jimenez)