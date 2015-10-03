Borussia Moenchengladbach's Havard Nordtveit (C) celebrates his goal against VFL Wolfsburg with team mates Oscar Wendt (R) and Julian Korb during their Bundesliga first division soccer match in Moenchengladbach, Germany October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay.

BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach scored two goals in four minutes late in the second half to stun VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Saturday and make it three wins in a row under interim coach Andre Schubert.

Havard Nordtveit volleyed in to give Gladbach a sensational lead in the 75th minute and Ibrahima Traore doubled the advantage four minutes later. Wolfsburg, last season's runners-up, have now failed to win any of their last three league games and four matches in all competitions.

Gladbach, who hit the post in the first half through Lars Stindl, were more aggressive throughout while a lacklustre Wolfsburg looked tired following Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the Champions League.

Things did not improve for the Wolves in the second half with coach Dieter Hecking sent to the stands for dissent in the 74th minute.

Seconds later the stadium erupted in wild celebration as Raffael powered down the wing and crossed for Norwegian Nordtveit, who volleyed in from 15 metres giving Wolfsburg keeper Diego Benaglio no chance.

Gladbach, who also suffered a midweek Champions League defeat, losing 2-1 to Manchester City, struck again with Stindl's defence-splitting pass sending Traore through to slot in.

Gladbach's third win under Schubert, who became the first Gladbach coach to win his opening three Bundesliga matches in charge, lifted them to 13th on nine points. Wolfsburg drop to seventh on 12 points.

Vedad Ibisevic struck twice in two minutes in Hertha Berlin's 3-0 victory over Hamburg SV that lifted them to fourth place on 14 points, with the striker taking his season's tally to four having rediscovered his goal-scoring form since joining the club this season.

Promoted Ingolstadt continued their fine start with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt for their first home victory in the Bundesliga, to join Hertha on 14 points.

Hanover 96 moved off the bottom of the table with their first win of the season, edging past Werder Bremen 1-0, courtesy of Salif Sane's 55th minute strike.

Struggling VfB Suttgart snatched a 2-2 draw at Hoffenheim after Timo Werner's 90th-minute equaliser.

The top three teams are in action on Sunday with leaders Bayern Munich hosting Borussia Dortmund, who are four points behind in second place, while Schalke 04, third on 16, take on Cologne.

