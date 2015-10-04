Bayern Munich's Mario Goetze (C) scores a goal against Borussia Dortmund during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Munich, Germany, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski struck twice each to steer Bayern Munich to a 5-1 demolition of second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, which allowed the champions to open a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga as they equalled their record of eight consecutive wins at the start of a season.

Germany international Mueller opened his account in the 26th minute and doubled the hosts' lead with a penalty nine minutes later for his eighth league goal as the Bundesliga leaders took control of the top-of-the-table clash.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kept up his remarkable run of scoring in every one of Dortmund's league matches this season as he slotted in from close range a minute later.

But Bayern forward Lewandowski killed off any hopes of a comeback with two goals early in the second half to take his tally to 12 goals in all competitions in the last 12 days alone and nine in their last three Bundesliga matches, a league record.

His 12 league goals on the first eight matchdays also equalled the Bundesliga record set by Christian Mueller in 1964/65 and Gerd Mueller in 1968/69 seasons.

Former Dortmund team mate Mario Goetze added a fifth goal for the dazzling Bavarians in the 66th with the visitors having unconditionally surrendered.

Undefeated Bayern, who are chasing a record fourth consecutive league crown, are on 24 points, seven clear of Dortmund.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)