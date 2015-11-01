BERLIN Struggling former German champions VfB Stuttgart edged out promoted Darmstadt 98 2-0 on Sunday to continue their climb up the table with their second victory in three matches.

Darmstadt's Austrian full back Gyorgi Garics headed the ball into his own net as he tried to clear a Christian Gentner cross in the 68th minute and Timo Werner added another in stoppage time as Darmstadt finally buckled under the hosts' pressure in the second half.

Garics' goal prompted a fightback from Darmstadt, who had two chances to level in the final minutes, with Stuttgart goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton protecting their slim lead with two superb saves.

Werner then sprinted clear, rounded keeper Christian Mathenia and secured the three points for the hosts with the last kick of the game.

Stuttgart, the 2007 German champions, moved clear of the relegation zone for the first time this season, climbing into 14th place on 10 points.

Champions Bayern Munich dropped their first points this season when they drew 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 26 points, closing to within five of the leaders with a 3-1 victory over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

