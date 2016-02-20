BERLIN Thomas Mueller scored twice, including a spectacular 71st-minute bicycle kick, to trigger Bayern Munich's 3-1 comeback win over Darmstadt 98 and enable the Bundesliga leaders to move 11 points clear at the top of the table on Saturday.

Mueller scored both goals in the second half as Bayern, who face Italy's Juventus in the Champions League round of 16 next week, were made to work hard against the promoted club.

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski, in fine form, completed Bayern's turnaround in the 84th minute with his 22nd goal of the campaign.

"I am satisfied because we were patient," Bayern coach Pep Guardiola told reporters. "We had 36 shots on goal but it is difficult against so many defenders."

"I am also happy (winger) Franck Ribery is back from injury even if it is not yet enough for 90 minutes. From tomorrow, we are focusing on the Champions League."

The hosts twice came close through Lewandowski in a one-sided start with Bayern pressing for an early goal and Darmstadt forced to defend desperately.

Arturo Vidal's shot was tipped over the bar and Arjen Robben failed to beat the keeper in a golden one-on-one opportunity as Bayern had chances galore.

The hosts were punished for their wastefulness when Darmstadt's Sandro Wagner beat central defender Serdar Tasci at the near post to head in a cross and silence the 75,000 home crowd.

Bayern, however, kept up the pressure and Douglas Costa rattled the bar before it finally paid off with Mueller chesting a ball down and slotting in for his 16th goal of the campaign.

Germany international Mueller topped that with an even better effort, again controlling the ball with his chest in the box and scoring with a bicycle kick as Darmstadt ran out of steam.

Lewandowski tapped in from close range from a Ribery pass with the Frenchman coming on as a second-half substitute for his first appearance since his injury in December.

Bayern are on 59 points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 48, facing Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

VfL Wolfsburg could not build on their midweek Champions League win over Gent, having to settle for a 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin, who are third on 36.

Gladbach moved up to 35 points, level with fourth-placed Leverkusen, after edging past Cologne 1-0 in the Rhine derby courtesy of Mahmoud Dahoud's ninth-minute winner.

Hoffenheim celebrated their first win under 28-year-old coach Julian Nagelsmann, in his second game in charge, when they beat Mainz 05 3-2 with Mark Uth scoring twice.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond and Ian Chadband)