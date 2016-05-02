Football Soccer - Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart - German Bundesliga - Wesertadion, Bremen, Germany - 2/05/16 Werder Bremen's Fin Bartels (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Werder Bremen crushed relegation rivals VfB Stuttgart 6-2 in the Bundesliga on Monday to move out of the relegation zone for the first time in weeks with two matches remaining.

Werder, who took a 3-1 first-half lead with goals by Fin Bartels and Levin Oeztunali plus a Federico Barba own goal, got two more through Claudio Pizarro and Bartels after Italian Barba had briefly cut the deficit early in the second half.

Werder substitute Anthony Ujah completed the rout in the 87th minute for his 11th goal of the season to lift Werder to 34 points and into 15th place.

Stuttgart, champions in 2007, twice hit the woodwork in the first half but collapsed after the break and stand in 17th place, level on 33 points with Eintracht Frankfurt, who are in the relegation playoff spot in 16th.

Hanover 96, on 22 points, have already been relegated.

