Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the third goal against Werder Bremen REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick helped give coach Carlo Ancelotti a flying start to his first Bundesliga campaign as Bayern Munich cruised to an easy 6-0 win over Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena on Friday.

The champions went ahead with a stunning ninth-minute volley from Xabi Alonso before Poland striker Lewandowski opened his account four minutes later from a Franck Ribery through ball.

Lewandowski then effectively put the game beyond Werder's reach one minute into the second half.

Captain Philipp Lahm and Ribery made it 5-0 before Lewandowski completed his treble with a 77th-minute penalty, his second hat-trick of the season after he also bagged one in the German Cup last week.

Italian Ancelotti, who replaced new Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola at Bayern in the close season, said before the game that the Bavarians were aiming to win every competition this term.

Alonso opened the scoring against an outclassed Werder team when the Spanish midfielder was given time to control the ball before smashing it into the top corner of the net from 20 metres.

Ribery then cut the Werder defence wide open to set up Lewandowski's first goal of the night.

Better finishing could have given the Pole his hat-trick before halftime.

He failed to convert on the rebound after a 25-metre shot by Thomas Mueller hit the post and in the 38th minute his close-range effort struck the crossbar.

Bayern have won the Bundesliga for the past four seasons and they showed no signs of easing up in the second half.

Lewandowski made it 3-0 when he met Mueller's cross to prod the ball in from waist height.

Lahm struck after a one-two with Mueller before Ribery, who was excellent throughout, also found the net.

Lewandowski rounded off the scoring after Thiago was fouled from behind in the box.

On Saturday, last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund start their campaign at home to coach Thomas Tuchel's former club Mainz while Borussia Moenchengladbach entertain Bayer Leverkusen.

(Writing by Mark Greaves; Editing by Tony Jimenez)