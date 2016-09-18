BERLIN Hertha Berlin's Mitchell Weiser scored one goal and set up another to lead them to a 2-0 win over misfiring Schalke 04 on Sunday as they joined champions Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga on a maximum nine points.

Weiser curled in a shot from the edge of the box in the 64th minute and then delivered a perfect cross for Valentin Stocker to score as Hertha moved into second spot on goal difference, two points ahead of third-placed RB Leipzig.

Big-spending Schalke have lost all three of their league games this season without scoring, leaving new coach Markus Weinzierl under mounting pressure.

Earlier, Mainz 05 notched their first win of the campaign by beating Augsburg 3-1 away but had Jose Rodriguez sent off in added time for a reckless challenge on Augsburg's Dominik Kohr, who was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)