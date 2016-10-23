Football Soccer - Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach - German Bundesliga - Allianz -Arena, Munich, Germany - 22/10/16 - Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa makes a selfie with a mobile phone of a fan following his goal against Borussia Moenchengladbach REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Football Soccer - Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach - German Bundesliga - Allianz -Arena, Munich, Germany - 22/10/16 - Borussia Moenchengladbach's Christoph Kramer, Tony Jantschke and Jannik Vestergaard following their match against Bayern Munich REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Football Soccer - Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach - German Bundesliga - Allianz -Arena, Munich, Germany - 22/10/16 - Bayern Munich's coach Carlo Ancelotti with Rafinha during match against Borussia Moenchengladbach REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Football Soccer - Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach - German Bundesliga - Allianz -Arena, Munich, Germany - 22/10/16 - Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa (R) leaves the pitch for Thomas Mueller during match against Borussia Moenchengladbach REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Arturo Vidal and Douglas Costa struck as Bayern Munich disposed of Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 on Saturday to claim their first win in three Bundesliga matches and power three points clear at the top.

What was expected to be a tight affair, with Gladbach fresh from their midweek Champions League victory at Celtic, turned into a one-sided encounter.

The visitors produced only one shot on target in the opening period against undefeated Bayern's 12.

"The first half was an outstanding performance of high intensity," Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters. "It was the best first half we've played this season.

"The second half was not as good and Gladbach caused us some problems but we still had full control and defended really well."

Ancelotti's team have 20 points, three ahead of Hertha Berlin who edged past Cologne 2-1 with goals from Vedad Ibisevic and Niklas Stark either side of Anthony Modeste's equaliser.

Borussia Dortmund slipped to sixth position, six points off the pace, after needing a late equaliser from Christian Pulisic to salvage a 3-3 draw at Ingolstadt 04.

Bayern quickly took control against Gladbach as Vidal put them ahead in the 16th minute, just after Robert Lewandowski had hit the woodwork.

Brazilian winger Costa then pounced on a defensive blunder to notch his first goal of the campaign in the 31st minute.

BEST CHANCE

Gladbach's best chance came after 71 minutes, when Andre Hahn struck the post with a well-timed volley, as they slid to 10th place.

Dortmund, who have now failed to win their last three Bundesliga matches, struggled against lowly Ingolstadt and rescued a point thanks to Pulisic's stoppage-time equaliser.

Four days after their Champions League win at Sporting Lisbon, Dortmund were 2-0 down thanks to goals from Almog Cohen and Dario Lezcano.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cut the deficit in the 59th minute with his seventh league goal of the season but the hosts struck back seconds later, again through Paraguayan Lezcano.

Adrian Ramos gave Dortmund hope with a 69th-minute goal before American teenager Pulisic levelled.

Hoffenheim, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, continued a stellar run with a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen who were down to 10 men after Kevin Volland was dismissed in the sixth minute.

Eleventh-placed Leverkusen's miserable afternoon was complete when coach Roger Schmidt was sent to the stands for a verbal attack on Hoffenheim counterpart Julian Nagelsmann.

Schmidt could face a heavy punishment as a repeat offender. Hoffenheim climbed to third spot on 16 points with their fourth win on the trot.

Germany striker Mario Gomez finally scored for his new club VfL Wolfsburg but it was not enough as his 15th-placed side, led by interim coach Valerien Ismael, slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Darmstadt 98.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Tony Jimenez)