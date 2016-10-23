BERLIN Naby Keita scored twice, the first a brilliant solo effort, to give Bundesliga debutants RB Leipzig a 3-1 win over Werder Bremen and lift them into second place on Sunday.

Keita broke the deadlock four minutes before halftime when he collected the ball just inside the Bremen half, took advantage of a lucky bounce, slalomed his way past several defenders and rounded Felix Wiedwald to score.

Wiedwald made a superb double save to deny Emil Forsberg and Yussuf Poulsen before Keita struck again in the 75th minute, the Guinea midfielder rifling the ball home after being set up by substitute Davie Selke.

Serge Gnabry turned in a cross from Fin Bartels to pull one back for Bremen one minute later and set up a dramatic finale.

Wiedwald was sent up for a corner as Bremen pressed for an equaliser in stoppage time but the gamble backfired as Leipzig cleared the ball, broke quickly and Selke rolled the ball into an empty net.

Leipzig, only founded in 2009, remain unbeaten after eight games and have 18 points, two behind leaders Bayern Munich who beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 on Saturday.

Hertha, who beat Cologne 2-1 on Saturday, are a further point behind in third with Hoffenheim fourth on 16 points.

