BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach failed to score for the fourth straight Bundesliga match as they played out a goalless draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

It was the first time since 2007 that Gladbach, who face Celtic in the Champions League next week, have failed to find the net in four consecutive league encounters.

They badly missed the firepower of the injured Raffael and Thorgan Hazard and rarely threatened against Frankfurt.

The two sides cancelled each other out in a tactical first half with their disciplined defences holding firm and neither team prepared to take any risks in attack.

Frankfurt's best chance of the game came in the 54th minute when Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer did well to save a low shot from Bastian Oczipka.

The hosts responded with Oscar Wendt having a powerful effort tipped onto the crossbar by Frankfurt keeper Lukas Hradecky in the 73rd.

The draw lifted Frankfurt to sixth in the table on 15 points, with Gladbach three behind in eighth.

Leaders Bayern Munich, on 20, travel to Augsburg, with Borussia Dortmund hosting Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley derby on Saturday.

