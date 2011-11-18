BERLIN Nov 18 Michael Ballack and Sidney
Sam scored against their former club as Bayer Leverkusen beat
Kaiserslautern 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to gain a
confidence-boosting win ahead of the Champions League encounter
with Chelsea in midweek.
The 35-year-old Ballack, who won the German title with
Kaiserslautern in 1998, gave the visitors a 54th-minute lead
when goalkeeper Kevin Trapp let his 18-metre shot slip through
his hands and roll in.
Minutes earlier Trapp spectacularly saved a 22-metre Lars
Bender missile.
Sam added a second goal after 70 minutes to end
Kaiserslautern's four-game unbeaten run.
The win lifted last season's runners-up, who host Chelsea in
their penultimate Group E match on Wednesday, into sixth place
on 21 points from 13 games. Kaiserslautern are 12th on 13
points.
Leaders Bayern Munich entertain champions Borussia Dortmund
on Saturday while third-placed Werder Bremen take on Borussia
Moenchengladbach, in fourth.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)