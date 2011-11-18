BERLIN Nov 18 Michael Ballack and Sidney Sam scored against their former club as Bayer Leverkusen beat Kaiserslautern 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to gain a confidence-boosting win ahead of the Champions League encounter with Chelsea in midweek.

The 35-year-old Ballack, who won the German title with Kaiserslautern in 1998, gave the visitors a 54th-minute lead when goalkeeper Kevin Trapp let his 18-metre shot slip through his hands and roll in.

Minutes earlier Trapp spectacularly saved a 22-metre Lars Bender missile.

Sam added a second goal after 70 minutes to end Kaiserslautern's four-game unbeaten run.

The win lifted last season's runners-up, who host Chelsea in their penultimate Group E match on Wednesday, into sixth place on 21 points from 13 games. Kaiserslautern are 12th on 13 points.

Leaders Bayern Munich entertain champions Borussia Dortmund on Saturday while third-placed Werder Bremen take on Borussia Moenchengladbach, in fourth. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)