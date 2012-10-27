BERLIN Oct 27 Goals from Borussia Dortmund's Neven Subotic and Mario Goetze gave the Bundesliga champions a 2-0 win at Freiburg during a heavy snowfall on Saturday to close the gap to the top spots.

Ruhr valley rivals Schalke 04 leapfrogged into second place with a 1-0 win over Nuremberg courtesy of a Jefferson Farfan goal to complete a memorable seven days for them during which they also beat Dortmund as well as Arsenal in the Champions League.

Dortmund, who defeated nine-times European champions Real Madrid in the competition on Wednesday, were bullied by the hosts for much of the first half before bouncing back.

After missing a string of early chances following the break, including Mario Goetze's point-blank effort, Subotic, with his back to the goal, headed in a curled Marco Reus free-kick for the lead.

Goetze made amends in the 84th minute, picking up a Robert Lewandowski pass to slot the visitors' second goal and lift them to 15 points in fourth place with Schalke on 20.

VfL Wolfsburg, who sacked coach Felix Magath on Thursday, got their first win after eight games to move off the bottom under interim coach Lorenz Guenther Koestner with a 4-1 demolition of Fortuna Dusseldorf.

A hat-trick by Hungary international Adam Szalai - his first in the Bundesliga - steered Mainz 05 to a 3-0 victory over troubled Hoffenheim to move into fifth place, a point behind Dortmund.

Leaders Bayern Munich, on a maximum 21 points after winning all eight games so far, host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Eintracht Frankfurt, on 19, can reclaim second spot with victory at VfB Stuttgart.

