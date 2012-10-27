* Dortmund triumph at Freiburg

By Karolos Grohmann

BERLIN, Oct 27 Goals from Neven Subotic and Mario Goetze gave Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund a 2-0 victory at snowy Freiburg on Saturday to narrow their deficit on the top clubs.

Schalke 04 jumped into second place with a 1-0 win over Nuremberg, a Jefferson Farfan goal completing a memorable seven days in which they also beat Ruhr Valley rivals Dortmund as well as Arsenal in the Champions League.

Dortmund, who defeated nine-times European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, were bullied by the hosts for much of the first half on a pitch covered with snow.

"I don't know if the undersoil heating was working on full power," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said after his team bounced back after the break to claim their first away win of the season.

Freiburg hit the post in the first half while the unmarked Fallou Diagne also sent a header over the bar.

Dortmund found their passing game in the second period and missed a string of early chances including a point-blank volley from Goetze.

The visitors then broke through when Subotic, with his back to goal, headed in a curling Marco Reus free kick in the 54th minute.

Germany international Goetze made amends for his earlier miss with seven minutes to go, picking up a Robert Lewandowski pass inside the box to slot the second goal and lift Dortmund up to fourth place with 15 points, five behind Schalke.

"You could see in the first half we had trouble playing on this pitch," said visiting coach Juergen Klopp.

"We played much better after the break and we deserved to win but anything could have happened on this pitch."

WOLFSBURG JOY

VfL Wolfsburg, who sacked Felix Magath in the week and replaced him with interim coach Lorenz Guenther Koestner, climbed off the foot of the table after grabbing their first win in eight games with a 4-1 demolition of Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Dutchman Bas Dost struck twice for Wolfsburg who had scored only two goals in their previous eight matches.

Promoted Fortuna have now lost their last three games after going unbeaten in the first six this season.

"The goals were a liberation for us," said Koestner who had a previous spell as interim coach in 2010. "When you take over a team after four straight defeats you don't expect it to brim with confidence.

"But we were aggressive and did a lot of running, that was key," said the 60-year-old.

A hat-trick by Hungary international Adam Szalai - his first in the Bundesliga - steered Mainz to a 3-0 victory over troubled Hoffenheim which moved them up to fifth place, a point behind Dortmund.

Forward Nils Petersen's goal on the stroke of halftime rescued a 1-1 draw for Werder Bremen at promoted Greuther Fuerth who slipped to the bottom of the table on six points.

Leaders Bayern Munich, on a maximum 24 points, host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday and could have Dutch winger Arjen Robben back after a four-week injury absence.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on 19 points, can reclaim second spot with victory at VfB Stuttgart on Sunday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)