BERLIN Jan 24 Eintracht Frankfurt stalwart Alexander Meier scored a second-half hat-trick, including a stoppage time winner, to give his side a 3-2 win over VfL Wolfsburg and ease their relegation worries on Sunday.

Seventh-placed Wolfsburg dominated the first-half and took a deserved lead when former Bayern Munich defender Dante stabbed the ball home at the far post following a free kick in the 25th minute.

Daniel Caligiuri wasted an excellent chance to add a second goal just before the break, missing a gaping goal from six metres, and Wolfsburg paid the price for his miss in the second half.

Meier, who had made almost no impact on the game in the first hour, suddenly sprung to life when he equalised with a half-volley from 12 metres in the 67th minute.

The 33-year-old, who has been at Eintracht since 2004 and has already experienced relegation once in 2011, struck again six minutes later, curling the ball in from the edge of the penalty area.

There was another twist when Andre Schuerrle pulled Wolfsburg level in the 79th minute, turning the ball in after Sebastian Jung's low-cross was dummied by Nicklas Bendtner.

Meier had the last laugh, pouncing on a moment of hesitancy in the Wolfsburg defence to score the winner with almost the last kick of the match.

"We could have scored so many goals in the first-half. That was incredible, in the last second," said Schuerrle. "You can't lose a game like that."

The win lifted Eintracht into 14th place, two above the relegation playoff place, with 20 points. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)