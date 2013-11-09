Nov 9 South Korea striker Son Heung-Min scored his first Bundesliga hat-trick in Bayer Leverkusen's 5-3 win over Hamburg SV on Saturday while Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 to VfL Wolfsburg in their second defeat in four days.

Leaders and defending champions Bayern Munich beat Augsburg 3-0 to set a Bundesliga record by completing their 37th match without defeat as they went further ahead at the top. Their last defeat was at Bayer Leverkusen in October last year.

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored twice to give Schalke 04 a 3-1 win over Werder Bremen and Adrian Ramos scored twice for Hertha Berlin in a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim after the hosts had recovered from two goals behind to draw level.

Bayern, who have 32 points from 12 games, moved four points clear of Dortmund who are now level on 28 points with Leverkusen. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Alan Baldwin)