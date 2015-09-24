BERLIN, Sept 24 From saviour to villain in less than four months, Hanover 96 coach Michael Frontzeck is quickly running out of time with the Bundesliga club languishing in last place after six winless matches and the Lower Saxony derby against VfL Wolfsburg looming on Saturday.

Frontzeck took over late last season, saving Hanover from relegation with a strong finish but their dismal start with five losses and a draw for their worst Bundesliga start ever is piling pressure on the club to act.

"We have played the first six matches, managed to get one of possible 18 points and are bottom of the table," Hanover chairman Martin Kind said.

"I think that reflects our current performance level and I am concerned. We now need to get results and take on the challenges that are ahead."

He did, however, give backing to Frontzeck, at least until Saturday.

"I cannot say yesterday that he stays and come out today and say something different," said Kind. "He will be on the bench on Saturday. We have to stay calm and keep working."

His team will have a mountain to climb if they are to save their coach's job with Wolfsburg, wounded after their 5-1 demolition by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, eager to bounce back and stay in touch with the top spots, with Manchester United also waiting for them in the Champions League next week.

It was their first loss of the season, with Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski scoring all five goals, as the last season's runners-up dropped to fourth on 11 points, seven off the Bavarians, who are top of the table.

"We should not stop and think too much about this game," said Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking, who led the team to a second place finish and a German Cup victory last season.

"On Saturday we have the next big game for us and there's no point punching ourselves."

Wolfsburg could be without defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo, with the Brazilian nursing a knee injury and possibly also missing their Champions League encounter at United on Wednesday.

"It's going to be tight with Luiz Gustavo, also for the game against Manchester," Hecking said.

Right back Vieirinha is already ruled out for Saturday with the Portuguese still to recover from a muscle injury.

Bayern, two points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, travel to Mainz 05 in search of their seventh straight league win to extended their perfect start.

Dortmund, who dropped their first points in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Hoffenheim, host promoted Darmstadt 98 on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)