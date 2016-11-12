BERLIN Struggling Ingolstadt appointed Bundesliga newcomer Maik Walpurgis as their new head coach following the departure of Markus Kauczinski last week, the club said on Saturday.

The 43-year-old Walpurgis, who has coached only third division clubs or lower, signed a contract until 2018 and pledged to keep the Bavarians club, currently in 17th place and without a win, in the top division.

"The Bundesliga has always been my goal so that is why this is a special day for me," Walpurgis said in a statement.

"I am eagerly looking forward to this challenge and am fully convinced we will remain in the Bundesliga at the end of the season."

Walpurgis' most recent post was at third tier club VfL from 2013-2015.

