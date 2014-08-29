BERLIN Israel and Germany have agreed to cancel a 2015 friendly game as turmoil in the Middle East has forced a rescheduling of a Euro 2016 qualifier, the German football association (DFB) said on Friday.

Israel, who were to host Belgium on Sept. 9 in a 2016 European championships qualifier, have rescheduled that game for March next year to reserve the right of a home game.

Israel has been barred indefinitely from staging any European competition matches, at either national team or club level, due to the security situation in the country.

The DFB said they would announce a different opponent for their March 25 friendly at a later date.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Josh Reich)