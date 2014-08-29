Nadal joins Murray in Barcelona semi-finals
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.
BERLIN Israel and Germany have agreed to cancel a 2015 friendly game as turmoil in the Middle East has forced a rescheduling of a Euro 2016 qualifier, the German football association (DFB) said on Friday.
Israel, who were to host Belgium on Sept. 9 in a 2016 European championships qualifier, have rescheduled that game for March next year to reserve the right of a home game.
Israel has been barred indefinitely from staging any European competition matches, at either national team or club level, due to the security situation in the country.
The DFB said they would announce a different opponent for their March 25 friendly at a later date.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Josh Reich)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.