BERLIN Former U.S. secretary of State Henry Kissinger kept his promise to attend a home game of Greuther Fuerth, his childhood club before immigrating to the United States, when he took his seat against Schalke 04 on Saturday.

Kissinger, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, was born in Fuerth in 1923 but his Jewish family left Nazi Germany in 1938. He had promised years ago he would watch a home game from the stands if they won promotion to the Bundesliga.

"I wish them now the championship title," said the 89-year-old former top diplomat before kickoff, donning a green-white scarf and wearing a dark blue suit. "I am happy to be able watch a first division game after a long time."

He said he always got into trouble for watching games at the Ronhof stadium as a child instead of going to the opera as his father suggested.

Club boss Helmut Hack called him "our best known ambassador globally."

"It is great that he kept his promise," he said.

