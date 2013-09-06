Germany's Miroslav Klose challenges Austria's Veli Kavlak (R) during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Munich September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

MUNICH Miroslav Klose equalled Gerd Mueller's record of 68 goals for Germany when he scored in the 34th minute of their World Cup Group C qualifier against Austria on Friday.

Klose, in typically opportunist fashion, got in front of his marker to turn the ball home after Thomas Mueller drilled in a low cross from the right.

The 35-year-old was making the 129th appearance of an international career that has spanned 12 years.

Mueller's record was set in 1974.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris)