BERLIN World Cup winner Christoph Kramer returned to Borussia Moenchengladbach after a year away, signing a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, had played with the Foals from 2013-15 on loan from Bayer Leverkusen.

His first loan season also earned him a spot in the World Cup squad and he is now expected to plug the gap left by the departure of Granit Xhaka, who joined Arsenal.

"It is not my goal to change clubs again any time soon," Kramer said following his reported 15-million euro transfer.

"I know what I have here and I want to play, if possible, a very long time here," said Kramer, who does not feature in Germany's Euro 2016 squad.

Gladbach finished fourth in the Bundesliga and will compete in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

