Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
BERLIN World Cup winner Christoph Kramer returned to Borussia Moenchengladbach after a year away, signing a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old defensive midfielder, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, had played with the Foals from 2013-15 on loan from Bayer Leverkusen.
His first loan season also earned him a spot in the World Cup squad and he is now expected to plug the gap left by the departure of Granit Xhaka, who joined Arsenal.
"It is not my goal to change clubs again any time soon," Kramer said following his reported 15-million euro transfer.
"I know what I have here and I want to play, if possible, a very long time here," said Kramer, who does not feature in Germany's Euro 2016 squad.
Gladbach finished fourth in the Bundesliga and will compete in the Champions League qualifying rounds.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.