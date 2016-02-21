Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt's refusal to go the stands after being sent off prompted referee Felix Zwayer to briefly halt the Bundesliga match with Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.
After Dortmund scored in the 64th minute, Zwayer had a heated exchange with Leverkusen captain Stefan Kiessling and Schmidt, who were both unhappy with the way the goal was scored.
Zwayer then sent Schmidt to the stands and when the coach refused to follow orders, the referee left the pitch.
The match eventually resumed a few minutes later as Zwayer returned to the pitch once Schmidt took his place in the stands.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.