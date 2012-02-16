Stefan Reinartz of Bayer Leverkusen challenges Lionel Messi of Barcelona before Messi scored his team's third goal during their Champions League round of 16 soccer match in Leverkusen, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Two Bayer Leverkusen players will have to auction off Barcelona shirts they got from Lionel Messi in a 3-1 Champions League defeat on Tuesday after sports director Rudi Voeller said they were too enthusiastic in their quest for a souvenir.

Defender Michal Kadlec, who scored the Germans' only goal in their round of 16 first leg defeat, had sought the Argentine player's top at halftime but was beaten to it in the tunnel by fellow defender Manuel Friedrich.

Kadlec then got Messi's shirt at the end of the match, much to the irritation of Voeller.

Messi, the world footballer of the year, is having another spectacular season, scoring Barca's third goal on Tuesday to make it 25 goals in his last 24 Champions League matches for the holders.

"I can guarantee you that these two players will auction off the tops for a good cause," Voeller told Bild newspaper on Thursday.

"What they did was too much of a good thing. I have not yet spoken with them but I will do it," the 1990 World Cup winner said.

Leverkusen have only slim chances of advancing when they travel to Barcelona for the return leg on March 7.

