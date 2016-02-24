BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt was banned for three Bundesliga matches on Wednesday and fined 20,000 euros for refusing to leave when he was sent off in the Bundesliga, forcing a match interruption, the German FA (DFB) said.

Schmidt had shown "continued unsporting behaviour" in Leverkusen's 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, adding another two matches on suspension to his three-match ban, it said.

He is also banned from the changing rooms and any area used by players during matches, the DFB said in a statement.

Schmidt was sent to the stands for dissent by referee Felix Zwayer after Dortmund had taken the lead but the coach refused to leave despite repeated efforts.

He wanted to be told of the reasons for his dismissal, refusing to go even after Leverkusen captain Stefan Kiessling told him to, pacing down the sideline and shouting "why, why?".

It was only after Zwayer interrupted the game for nine minutes, sending the teams into the changing rooms, that Schmidt left his coaching zone and walked up to the stands, allowing for the game to resume.

Schmidt, who has since apologised for his behaviour, has accepted the verdict, the DFB said.

