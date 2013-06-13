Soccer-Manager Lambert leaves Championship club Wolves
May 30 English Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers said on Tuesday they had "agreed to part company" with their Scottish manager Paul Lambert.
BERLIN, June 13 Bayer Leverkusen have signed South Korean forward Son Heung-min from Hamburg SV and are have also agreed with Chelsea for the transfer of winger Andre Schuerrle, the club said on Thursday.
The 20-year-old Son, who was outstanding last season, signed a five year deal with Leverkusen, paving the way for Schuerrle's much-expected transfer to Chelsea.
"We made it clear from the start that a transfer of Schuerrle to Chelsea would only happen if an adequate sporting alternative was possible," said club boss Wolfgang Holzhaeuser.
"This alternative was now taken under contract with Son Heung-Min and so there is nothing blocking Andre Schuerrle's transfer from our side."
Schuerrle still needs to pass his medical check at Chelsea, Holzhaeuser said, adding that the two clubs had reached a basic agreement. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
May 30 Striker Sergio Aguero is among the best players in the world and is staying at Manchester City next season, the Premier League club's chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said, dismissing transfer speculation surrounding the Argentine international.