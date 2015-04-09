BERLIN Bayer Leverkusen have been fined 20,000 euros ($21,400) by UEFA after fans unfurled an offensive banner in their Champions League last 16 first leg against Atletico Madrid in February, the club said on Thursday.

Leverkusen said they were now going through visual material from the game to identify the fans responsible and attempt to recover the money directly from them.

"Bayer 04 is now evaluating the recordings and will try to identify those responsible for the action in order to make them liable for compensation," the club said in a statement.($1 = 0.9330 Euros)

