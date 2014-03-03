Germany's coach Joachim Loew arrives for the draw for the 2014 World Cup at the Costa do Sauipe resort in Sao Joao da Mata, Bahia state, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Files

Germany have a formidable-looking team on paper but the reality is different with injuries and poor form plaguing the team, coach Joachim Loew said on Monday.

"It looks on paper that we have a top team with individuals. But the reality at the moment does not look so good," Loew told reporters in Stuttgart.

"Some players have been injured for months, others lack match fitness and there are some players who are battling to find their form."

"It's fundamental that we have completely fit players," added Loew, whose side host Chile in a friendly on Wednesday as their preparations for this year's World Cup finals continue.

"The clock is ticking. The players must do everything to get into top form. They must prime themselves individually, their training and their way of life."

Forwards Mario Gomez and Miroslav Klose, midfielders Sami Khedira, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ilkay Gundogan and defenders Mats Hummels and Holger Badstuber have been hit by injuries over the last few months.

Others such as Andre Schuerrle, Mesut Ozil and Benedikt Hoewedes are not in the best form for their clubs.

However, there has been some good news for Loew recently with Gomez and Schweinsteiger returning to action and Schuerrle scoring a hat-trick for Chelsea against Fulham on Saturday.

"A fit Bastian Schweinsteiger is enormously important for us because he has great experience and leadership qualities," said Loew.

"Different conditions prevail in South America, no European team has yet succeeded in winning a World Cup there. I need a squad which can cope with the greatest of pressure," he added.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)