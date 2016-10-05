BERLIN Germany's World Cup-winning coach Joachim Loew has ruled out a return to the Bundesliga after he leaves his position with the national team and said treatment of coaches was sometimes unfair.

Loew, who led Germany to their fourth World Cup title in 2014 in Brazil, has been in charge since 2006 and his current deal runs to 2018.

"That is correct," the 56-year-old told the Funke media group in an interview when asked whether he had ruled out a Bundesliga return after that.

"What I fundamentally do not like is the way in which coach changes are being done at the moment," he said.

Hamburg SV's Bruno Labbadia was the most recent departure when he was fired late last month after five games following weeks of speculation and a lack of public backing from the boardroom.

"I can understand that sometimes from the club's perspective a change in coach is appropriate. But what is decisive is that this happens in a fair and correct way."

"I have the feeling this is not always the case. Sometimes a coach is left completely out in the rain and is led around the track with a ring around their nose."

Loew's only Bundesliga experience was a two-year stint at VfB Stuttgart which ended in 1998.

He also had a spell at Karlsruhe in the 1999-00 season when they were in the second division and went on to coach clubs in Austria and Turkey before joining Germany as assistant coach to Juergen Klinsmann in 2004.

Germany have reached at least the semi-finals in all five major tournaments they have played in under Loew.

His team face the Czech Republic on Oct. 8 and then host Northern Ireland three days later in the World Cup qualifiers.

