BERLIN Dec 14 VfL Wolfsburg are
interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky and
Bayern Munich forward Ivica Olic as they seek to turn their
season around after the winter break, coach Felix Magath said on
Wednesday.
Magath, who led Wolfsburg to their first Bundesliga title in
2009, has had a far less successful second stint after joining
late last season.
Wolfsburg, who avoided relegation on the last matchday, are
currently in 14th place, two points above the drop zone.
"(Tomas) is a good player, he is fit no question about it,"
said Magath about the 31-year-old Czech midfielder who has had
numerous injury problems in recent seasons. "Only a few years
ago every top club was after him," he told Bild newspaper.
Olic, 32, has repeatedly said he is unhappy to be playing
second fiddle to Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez and was eager
to move ahead of Croatia's appearance at the European
Championships in June.
"(Olic) could fit. As I have understood it, he has said he
wants to move. In the summer he will play at the Euros which
will be his last big tournament and until then he wants to
play," Magath said.
