Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez reacts during their UEFA Super Cup soccer match against Chelsea at Eden stadium in Prague August 30, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

MADRID Bayern Munich's Spain midfielder Javi Martinez has had successful surgery on a groin injury, the European and German champions said on Tuesday.

"The operation was necessary as the 25-year-old had recently repeatedly been complaining about adductor muscle problems," Bayern said on their website (www.fcbayern.telekom.de).

"Martinez will therefore not be available for coach Pep Guardiola's team in coming weeks," they added, without specifying the exact length of time he would be sidelined.

Martinez came on as a substitute and scored a last-gasp equaliser in extra time during last week's European Super Cup against Chelsea before Bayern beat the London club, Europa League winners last season, in a penalty shootout.

Martinez, a world and European champion with Spain, was not include in Vicente del Bosque's squad for Friday's World Cup qualifier against Finland in Helsinki and a friendly against Chile in Geneva four days later. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)