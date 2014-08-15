BERLIN Aug 15 Germany's Per Mertesacker, a member of the World Cup-winning squad in Brazil last month, has announced his international retirement.

The 29-year-old Arsenal central defender, who won 104 caps, told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that he wanted to determine when his international career finished.

"First and foremost it was about me, after a 10-year career in the team, being able to say when the chapter ended," Mertesacker said.

