Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Oka Nikolov (R) challenges Greuther Fuerth's Edgar Prib during their German Bundesliga second division soccer match in Frankfurt December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Greuther Fuerth midfielder Edgar Prib became an overnight household name in Germany when his spectacular miss in front of an open goal assured him a prominent spot in the year-end reviews.

Prib, 21, looked set to score against Eintracht Frankurt in Germany's second division on Wednesday after he raced clear in the 18th minute and chipped the ball over keeper Oka Nikolov.

Only needing to prod the ball into the empty net from three metres out, Prib clipped his shot against the post (here).

"I died a thousand deaths," Prib told reporters as the video of his miss had already clocked tens of thousands of views on the internet by Thursday morning.

"I could have decided that game but instead the God of football did not want it that way."

The miss proved costly as the match ended 0-0.

