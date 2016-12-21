BERLIN Borussia Moenchengladbach fired coach Andre Schubert on Wednesday, one day after a 2-1 home defeat by VfL Wolfsburg left them hovering above the Bundesliga relegation zone.

Schubert, the seventh Bundesliga coach to lose his job this season, was initially appointed on an interim basis in September last year and his job was made permanent two months later.

Having taken over when the team were bottom of the Bundesliga, he led them to a fourth-place finish last season and a spot in the Champions League group stage.

“We have come to the conclusion that it is better for both sides to call an end to our time together,” Borussia’s sporting director Max Eberl said.

“Andre helped us a great deal last season, leading the team from last to fourth place and qualifying for the Champions League via the playoffs earlier this season.

"However, that development has come to a standstill for various reasons. Looking ahead to the task that lies before us in the second half of the season, we have decided to make a fresh start with a different coach.”

The 45-year-old Schubert, who spent his playing days in the lower tiers of German football, had been in charge for 62 games.

Gladbach are 14th in the Bundesliga with 16 points from 16 matches, three above the relegation playoff place, while they finished third in their Champions League group behind Barcelona and Manchester City and were eliminated.

Tuesday's defeat against similarly out-of-form Wolfsburg was their eighth in the Bundesliga this season.

Dirk Schuster (Augsburg), Norbert Meier (Darmstadt), Viktor Skripnik (Bremen), Bruno Labbadia (Hamburg SV), Dieter Hecking (VfL Wolfsburg) and Markus Kauczinski (Ingolstadt) are the other coaches to have lost their jobs this season.

