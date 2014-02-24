Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller reacts during a training session at Aspire Academy for Sports Excellence in Doha January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad/Files

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller suffered a pulled hamstring during the 4-0 win at Hanover 96 on Sunday, the Bundesliga leaders said in a statement on Monday.

"Mueller has been ordered to rest for the next five days before resuming light training," Bayern said.

The 24-year-old, who scored twice against Hanover, will miss Saturday's home match against Schalke 04.

The injury could also mean that Mueller misses Germany's first match of the year, a friendly at home to Chile on March 5.

