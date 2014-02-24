Ibrahimovic faces long layoff - reports
LONDON Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces a long injury layoff after landing awkwardly on his knee in the Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht, British media reported on Friday.
Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller suffered a pulled hamstring during the 4-0 win at Hanover 96 on Sunday, the Bundesliga leaders said in a statement on Monday.
"Mueller has been ordered to rest for the next five days before resuming light training," Bayern said.
The 24-year-old, who scored twice against Hanover, will miss Saturday's home match against Schalke 04.
The injury could also mean that Mueller misses Germany's first match of the year, a friendly at home to Chile on March 5.
